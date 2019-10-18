Egyptian President Sends Address To Russia–Africa Economic Forum Participants

H.E. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi

Egyptian President and African Union (AU) Chairman H.E. Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has sent a message to participants in the first Russia–Africa Economic Forum. The Forum will be held in Sochi on 23–24 October as part of the Russia–Africa Summit.

The Egyptian president, who will serve as co-chair of the Russia–Africa Summit together with Russian President Vladimir Putin, underscored the importance of the event, noting that it is the first of its kind during a period of major global and international transformation.

“African countries and Russia have common positions in their international actions based on the principles of respect for international law, equality, non-interference in the internal affairs of states, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and a commitment to multilateral actions in accordance with the two sides’ similar vision of how to confront new international challenges”, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said.

He also noted that African countries have enormous potential and opportunities that will enable them to join the world’s developing economic powers after optimization. Africa has made good progress in terms of its growth rates over the past decade, with the economy expanding by 3.55% in 2018. The African Continental Free Trade Agreement took effect at the African Union summit in Niger in July 2019 and offers a range of new instruments for growth.

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said this success “opens up broad prospects for cooperation between African countries and the Russian Federation and confirms the commitment of the governments of African countries and their peoples to cooperate with different partners in order to establish mutually beneficial relations”.

The Egyptian president believes that the Russia–Africa Summit will serve to establish constructive strategic relations based on cooperation between the two sides in various fields, which will help realize the hopes and aspirations of the African people and the friendly Russian people.

The Russia–Africa Summit and Economic Forum will take place on 23–24 October in Sochi at the Sirius Park of Science and Art . The events are being organized by the Roscongress Foundation, and the co-organizers of the Russia–Africa Economic Forum are Russian Export Center and Afreximbank.