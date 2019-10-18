Students Walk In Floods To School At Ngleshie Amanfro [Photo] By News Desk 1 HOUR AGO GENERAL NEWS Students of Peace Town, a suburb of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality had no option but to walk through a devastating flood to go school as River Jei overflowed its banks on Monday. --- myjoyonline
Students Walk In Floods To School At Ngleshie Amanfro [Photo]
Students of Peace Town, a suburb of Ngleshie Amanfro in the Ga South Municipality had no option but to walk through a devastating flood to go school as River Jei overflowed its banks on Monday.
--- myjoyonline