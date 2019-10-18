Beverly Hills Billionaire Kenneth Bordewick To Invest In Ghana

Ghana continues to be the preferred fertile grounds for investors as Beverly Hills billionaire Kenneth Bordewick is on his way to Ghana after expressing interest and big appetite in investing in the West African country.

His interest of investment surprisingly isn’t in the entertainment industry but the water reticulation sewer system. A sewer plant that will convert sewer and waste garbage into biogas remediation.

He also intends to invest in storm drainage systems for major cities across the country to help save the country’s recurring flood issues and its associated problems.

At a meeting attended by Entrepreneur and Human rights activist Edith Chibhamu, Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, Zimbabwean screen goddess Zuva Hibane and Celebrity blogger and PR Consultant Phylx Akakpo in Dubai, the billionaire agreed to partner Vanvejoe Ghana Limited to execute his plans.

Kenneth Bordewick is scheduled to be in Ghana shortly for final face of negotiations with the Government of Ghana on some special areas of interest.

The projects, which start with the storm drainage and sewer systems is expected to commence within the next 60 days.