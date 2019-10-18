A/R: Adonfe Residents Demand Justice Over Man Allegedly ‘killed’ By Police

Residents of Adonfe in the Ashanti Region have showed their preparedness to assist the police in their investigation of the assault of a 36-year old which led to his death.

Kofi Amponsah passed away on Tuesday after being allegedly manhandled by some police officers with the Konongo Divisional Police task force.

Although the Ashanti Regional Police Command has already begun investigations into the matter, residents have said that they are ready to assist the police command so justice can be served for the man's death.

The Municipal Chief Executive of Asante Akim North, Alexander Frimpong in an interview on Eyewitness News said: “What the community is seeking for is justice and the interdiction of the policemen is the first step. They [the residents] were here and expressed gratitude to the management of the assembly for standing by them. They also expressed their gratitude to the regional police command for the action taken.”

“However, the chief representative; the Akwamuhene made it clear that although they are happy with the interdiction of the policemen, they still have their fingers crossed and are ready to assist the security agencies in the investigations so that whoever is found to have committed any wrong is brought to book. That is what they are waiting for,” he stated.

The Police had earlier on released a statement announcing the interdiction of the three police officers, namely; General Sergeant Suleman Seidu, General Corporal Seth Agbango, and General Lance Corporal Salifu Yakubu.

The statement said: The Ashanti Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the alleged assault on one Kofi Amponsah 36, a resident of Adonfe, a town near Bompata in the Ashanti Region by some Police Officers with the Konongo Divisional Police Task Force leading to his death on Monday 14th October 2019.”

The Police further explained that a total of nine officers embarked on the demonstration but three of them were cited for allegedly taking part in the brutality.

“In all, nine (9) officers embarked on the operation but three (3) were cited having allegedly taken part in the incident hence their interdiction.”

---citinewsroom