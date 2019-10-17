Leyland Paints Supports UG School Of Pharmacy

BBC Industrials Co. (Gh) Ltd, the leading manufacturer of paints and related products in Ghana has donated to the School of Pharmacy under the College of Health Sciences – the University of Ghana, Legon products of Leyland, Leylac, and Gold paints to support the completion of painting the new 3 storey building and its existing Management offices and staff block.

In a colorful ceremony, the Dean of the School of Pharmacy Prof. Isaac Julius Asiedu-Gyekye, on behalf of the Provost, Rev. Prof. Patrick F. Ayeh-Kumi, along with the School Administrator Mrs. Susan Fosua Okan received the products which were handed over by Mr. Andre Ibrahim, the Operations Manager of BBC Industrials.

Prof. Isaac Julius Asiedu-Gyekye, commended the gesture and thanked the donors for their contribution towards the infrastructural development of the School and urged other partners of the School to follow the steps and initiative of BBC Industrials to support the School of Pharmacy and the University of Ghana to meet its challenges for better education.

The operations Manager, Mr. Andre Ibrahim of BBC Industrials, thanked the Dean Prof. Isaac Julius Asiedu-Gyekye and the College of Health Sciences for accepting the company's humble contribution as part of the company's social responsibility towards better education. He pledged the continuous support of BBC Industrials to the University of Ghana and looks forward to beneficial collaborations between both institutions in the coming future.

Mr. Andre Ibrahim added that the company was founded in 1964. With more than 50 years of dedication and hard work, a solid foundation has been laid, turning the company into an institution known for the production of high-quality products. This consistency in maintaining quality and standards has contributed to the strong customer confidence in BBC Industrials and enviable goodwill.

Over the years, BBC Industrials have developed a wide range of decorative and protective home and industrial products such as high-performance Acrylic paints, Emulsion paints, Oil paints, Primers, Finishes, Adhesives and Thinners with the aim of providing a one-stop solution to all the tropical paint needs of Ghanaians.

All these have yielded outstanding results and have rapidly become the brands of choice in Ghanaian households and an established name in the paints and decorative industry in Ghana.