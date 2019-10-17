"NPP Government is Committed to Education Development" - Says Hon. Naana Eyiah

Hon. Naana Eyiah

Deputy Minister for Land and Natural Resources, Hon Naana Eyiah who is also the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central Constituency has landed His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government for its commitment to education development.

" H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is committed to education development. He has the development of education at his heart.

He is a listening President and is down to earth person who is more concerned about the plight of the people at the grassroots level especially in the areas of education and address them accordingly to ease financial burden

He saw the hardship associated with sending our children to Senior High Schools introduction of Free SHS policy to relief parents of financial burden as promised on his various campaign platforms

We are solidly behind him to implement all his programmes and policies aimed at improving the lives of the people in the country"

Hon. Naana Eyiah stated these when she and DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo presented 500 dual desks, sets of Computers and 100 KG tables and chairs to the Gomoa Central District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service at Gomoa Afransi for onwards distribution to schools in the District on Friday.

" Free SHS policy is yielding results because our children are eager to go Senior High School to enjoy the policy unlike those days where parents had to struggle endlessly for financial support or even loans to send their children for admission into Senior High School.

The brilliant performance recorded in the 2019 BECE attest to the fact that the Free SHS Policy is a God-Sent to reduce poverty .

This performance has given us hope that education would eradicate poverty in Gomoa Central Constituency and Ghana as a whole.

I have said it severally that His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo see education as his priority and will put in all the resources available to ensure infrastructure development across the country. This is what Ghanaians were hoping for and have gotten their heart desire

I must be thankful to Gomoa Central District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service for their cooperation which is raising education standard to a higher level"

District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, Hon Benjamin Kojo Otoo noted that the Assembly was creating conducive environment for effective teaching and learning in all the schools in the District.

He disclosed that the presentation of the furniture and computers were to enhance teaching and learning and also ease congestion in the classrooms.

" The brilliant performance of our students in the 2019 BECE results has has given us hope and has encouraged us to do more for our students knowing that our toil will not be in vain

For the first time in Gomoa Central District, our children are gaining admission to Tema Senior High, Achimota School, St. Augustine College, Mfantseman Girls, Mfantsipim School, Adisadel College, Opoku Ware, Accra Academy and many other top schools in the country their parents never thought of getting admission for their children

These are the outcome of the Free SHS policy introduced in 2017 to create accessibility for everything Junior High School graduates to enjoy Free Secondary Education.

With my hardworking Member of Parliament, Hon. Naana Eyiah by my side, we will continue to use every resource within our means for Gomoa Central schools to be counted among the best schools not only in the Central Region but Ghana as a whole

ICT is also a priority area, as I speak, over 97% of our schools in the Gomoa Central District have computers to study ICT unlike other places where students have no access to computers. We are working towards making it 100% and even extend to computer laboratory for each school"

Madam Ruby Kwakyi Assistant Director In-charge of Supervision who received the items on behalf of the Gomoa Central District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service thanked the DCE and the Member of Parliament for the kind gesture adding it would ease congestion in schools and also boost teaching and learning.

She lauded the two personalities for supporting effort of the Directorate in its quest of improving educational standard in Gomoa Central District assuring them of proper maintenance for them to last longer

" Your cooperation with the Directorate is the product of the brilliant performance of our students since NPP Government led by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo came to power in 2017.

We acknowledge your positive contribution aimed at creating conducive environment for effective teaching and learning in our schools.

I however want to appeal to you especially Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo to assist as form Boy's Club in our schools. It's sad that our Boys are not performing as expected. Our Girls are rather brilliant. The Boy's Club will encourage them to take their studies seriously"