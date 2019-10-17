'Great' Brexit deal clinched ahead of EU summit, but problems remain By RFI 2 HOURS AGO EUROPE Britain and the European Union agreed a Brexit deal Thursday after days of intense negotiations – and just hours ahead of a summit of European leaders in Brussels.Northern Ireland's DUP party said in a statement afterwards that it remains opposed to the deal – which will still requires the approval of both the UK and European parliaments.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "We've got a great new deal that takes back control,” calling on UK lawmakers to ratify the measure on Saturday.European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted: "We have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions."Britain's ruling Conservatives do not have a majority in parliament and rely on unionst MPs in Northern Ireland.Former Prime Theresa May failed three times to convince the DUP to back her text, before stepping down.
'Great' Brexit deal clinched ahead of EU summit, but problems remain
Britain and the European Union agreed a Brexit deal Thursday after days of intense negotiations – and just hours ahead of a summit of European leaders in Brussels.
Northern Ireland's DUP party said in a statement afterwards that it remains opposed to the deal – which will still requires the approval of both the UK and European parliaments.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "We've got a great new deal that takes back control,” calling on UK lawmakers to ratify the measure on Saturday.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted: "We have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions."
Britain's ruling Conservatives do not have a majority in parliament and rely on unionst MPs in Northern Ireland.
Former Prime Theresa May failed three times to convince the DUP to back her text, before stepping down.