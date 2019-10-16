HIV/AIDS Killed 3,000 People In Greater Accra--2018 Report

The 2018 HIV/AIDS National Estimates and Projections released by the Ghana AIDs Commission (GAC), showed that 2.06 per cent of the adult population in the Greater Accra region were at risk of the virus.

The report further confirmed that 3,000 people died last year of the dreaded HIV AIDS in Accra last year.

It further revealed that the Greater Accra Region recorded the highest number of new HIV infections last year with about 4,593 people contracting the disease.

Currently, the region leads with the most number of persons living with HIV (77,132) across the country and throughout the figure, about 28,000 people were using anti-retroviral (ART).

The report, which pegged the national estimated number of persons living with HIV (PLHIV) in the country at 334,714, with 19,931 new infections, cited the Ashanti Region as the second with the highest HIV prevalence (75,675).

Acting Director-General of GAC, Mr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, throwing more light on the situation, said adult HIV prevalence in the country stood at 1.69 per cent with estimated AIDS deaths across all ages at 14,181.

He spoke and revealed this statistic to newsmen via Skype.