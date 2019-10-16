GAC Reveals Krobos Top HIV/AIDS Infectious Rate

The Acting Director-General of GAC, Mr Kyeremeh Atuahene,has disclose statistic of the HIV AIDS infection rate in Ghana and revealed the Lower Manya Krobo in the Eastern Region topped with 5.56 percent, followed by Tano South (5.35 percent) in the Ahafo Region, with Atiwa West in the Eastern Region recording the lowest prevalence rate (3.05 percent). for the year 2018.

Accordingly, Atuahene told freelance journalist network that based on the UNAIDS 90-90-90 target by 2020, the total number of PLHIVs in the country, about 185,000 people had been diagnosed, 113,000 put on ART and 75,000 had attained viral suppression.

"This is where we are and we need to do more to achieve the targets. We may not reach it by 2020 but we have put in place measures to achieve it shortly after the deadline," he stated.

Of particular concern to Mr. Atuahene was the increasing number of orphaned children due to HIV/ AIDS, which had reached 226,463, indicating the commission's resolve to offer support to such orphans.

"The commission recognizes the need to support such children, particularly those who have been abandoned by families after their parents died of HIV but we are constrained by funds.

"However, we have decided to establish the National AIDS Fund and it's in the process of operationalization, once it is done, such children, will be highly considered."