Royal pardon for Moroccan journalist jailed for abortion
By AFP
2 HOURS AGO AFRICA
Rassiouni's arrest and sentencing provoked a storm of protest among human rights defenders. By FADEL SENNA (AFP/File)
Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Wednesday issued a royal pardon for journalist Hajar Raissouni, overturning a prison sentence for an "illegal abortion" and sexual relations outside marriage, the justice ministry said.
The 28-year-old will walk free "in the coming hours", while sentences handed down to her Sudanese fiance, gynaecologist, anaesthetist and a medical assistant were also overturned, an official told AFP.
The case, which saw Rassiouni and the others sentenced on September 30, had provoked a storm of protest from rights groups.
The ministry statement said the pardon came as the monarch wanted to help "preserve the future of the couple, who wanted to establish a family in line with our religious and legal precepts, despite the error they made".
The journalist works for Arabic-language newspaper Akhbar Al-Yaoum, which has a history of run-ins with the authorities.
Raissouni was arrested on August 31 as she left a clinic in Rabat. In court, she denied having had an abortion, saying she had been treated for internal bleeding -- testimony backed up by her gynaecologist.
The journalist denounced the affair as a "political trial", saying she had been questioned by police about her family and her own writing.
Royal pardon for Moroccan journalist jailed for abortion
Morocco's King Mohammed VI on Wednesday issued a royal pardon for journalist Hajar Raissouni, overturning a prison sentence for an "illegal abortion" and sexual relations outside marriage, the justice ministry said.
The 28-year-old will walk free "in the coming hours", while sentences handed down to her Sudanese fiance, gynaecologist, anaesthetist and a medical assistant were also overturned, an official told AFP.
The case, which saw Rassiouni and the others sentenced on September 30, had provoked a storm of protest from rights groups.
The ministry statement said the pardon came as the monarch wanted to help "preserve the future of the couple, who wanted to establish a family in line with our religious and legal precepts, despite the error they made".
The journalist works for Arabic-language newspaper Akhbar Al-Yaoum, which has a history of run-ins with the authorities.
Raissouni was arrested on August 31 as she left a clinic in Rabat. In court, she denied having had an abortion, saying she had been treated for internal bleeding -- testimony backed up by her gynaecologist.
The journalist denounced the affair as a "political trial", saying she had been questioned by police about her family and her own writing.