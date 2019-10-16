Foreign Minister Storms Abuja Over Nigeria Borders Closure

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is currently in Abuja, to hold talks on the closure of Nigeria’s borders.

Ms Ayorkor Botchwey, is scheduled to meet the Foreign Minister of Nigeria as part of the visit.

She left Accra on Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019.

The closure of Nigeria’s borders has adversely affected Ghanaian traders and Government through the Foreign Ministry is working to resolve the issue.

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari ordered the closure of Nigerian borders to stem smuggling.

