Don't Amend Health Profession Regulatory Bodies Act To Change Our Name Back To Physician Assistants — Anaesthetists

As Ghana marks the World Anaesthesia Day, today, the National President of the Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists (GACRA), Wumbei Mbuer Jacob has call on President Akufo-Addo to ensure that the health profession regulatory bodies act 2013, (Act 857) is not amended to change our name from certified registered anaesthetist to Physician Assistants (PAs).

He said any attempt to change reverse their current name will will erode the gains that has been made over the years with hard work and dedication from our members.

In a statement, Wumbei Mbuer Jacob urges Government to consider a separate regulatory authority that will take care Certified Registered Anaesthetists (CRAs) and Physician assistants (PAs) together under that one regulatory authority and also consider subspecialty for CRAs as a way of consolidating the gains.

He added that complexity of disease pattern couple with increasing population brings additional burden on health care providers even in the face of existing overstressed technology.

According to him, the Association seeks to partner with government in all its policies direction, urging government to provide needed equipment’s and farcicalities across the length and breadth of the country.

Read full statement below:

RELEASE : WORLD ANAESTHESIA DAY MESSAGE FROM GACRA

SUB THEME FOR GHANA; PROFESSIONAL RECOGNITION AND SUBSPECIALITY FOR CERTIFIED REGISTERED ANAESTHETISTs

Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anaesthetists (GACRA) is committed to delivery efficient and safe anaesthesia to the people of Ghana.

In this regard, GACRA keeps championing quality, access and cost-effectiveness of services to our cherished and valued clients.

The complexity of disease pattern couple with increasing population bring additional burden on health care providers even in the face of existing overstressed technology. For this reason, GACRA keeps monitoring its members to ensure that there is a direct relationship between the services we provide and quality of care outcome. To succeed, we advocate good relationship with our employers and other health team players. GACRA seeks to partner with government in all its policies direction, urging government to provide needed equipment and farcicalities across the length and breadth of the country. GACRA will not lose sight of what government has already done in the past and commend government for that.

Whiles we celebrate this day, we wish to remind His excellency the president of the Republic of Ghana Nana Addo Danquanh Akufo-Addo to give us the recognition by not to amending the health profession regulatory bodies act2013, act 857 to change our name from certified registered anaesthetist to physician assistants as it will derail the gains that has been made over the years with hard work and dedication from our members. GACRA seek to urge Government to consider a separate regulatory authority that will take care Certified Registered Anaesthetists (CRAs) and Physician assistants (PAs) together under that one regulatory authority and also consider subspecialty for CRAs as a way of consolidating the gains.

GACRA urges all its members to keep putting their best even in the face of the many challenges we face.

National President,

Wumbei Mbuer Jacob