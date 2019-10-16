Akufo-Addo Is ‘Idi Amin’ Of Our Time, Reject Him In 2020 — Akamba

The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Hamidu Akamba, has asked Ghanaians not to risk voting a divided New Patriotic Party (NPP) presided over by a dictator into office for another term.

Mr. Akamba is asserting that President Nana Akufo-Addo is gradually becoming a despot and if care is not taken, it will not help anyone, however, he wants Ghanaians to show President Akufo-Addo and his administration the exit in the upcoming 2020 elections.

According to him, Akufo-Addo’s leadership style is like former Ugandan military officer, Idi Amin Dada Oumee who served as the President of Uganda from 1971 to 1979.

However, he indicated that there are some weaknesses and lapses in the constitution which need to be amended.

“President Akufo-Addo is gradually becoming a tyrant in the League of Idi Amins”. He went on “Because, this conduct is unbecoming of a democratic society,” Joshua Akamba told Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

“We have elected a dictator. That is what we have set up in the constitution. There is no difference between him and the military leaders. Ghanaians must vote against him massively”, he disclosed.

Some leaders including Adolf Hitler and others did not begin as despots but, ‘’it is their people around them who fan their egos and created despots out of them…Let us not allow Nana Akufo Addo to become a despot, it will not help anybody.’’

A despot is a ruler or other person who holds absolute power, typically one who exercises it in a cruel or oppressive way.

He also indicated that governance in the country irrespective of the government in power has been taken as a joke.

He said the president who is touted as a human rights activist and campaigner should not be seen to endorse lawlessness and impunity under his watch.