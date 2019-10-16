Ghanaians In France Support Ghana For UNESCO Executive Council

Ghana seeks to be reelected to the Executive Council of UNESCO at the 40thsession of the General Conference in order to continue to serve the interest of the Sub-Region and Africa in general.

On 15/10/2019 at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, the Ghanaian Community in France Leadership joined the Ghana Embassy and the Ghana UNESCO Representation to support the candidature team which came from Ghana under the leadership of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (MP), Minister of Education.

New Officers (the Chairperson and five Vice-Chairpersons) and the Members of the Executive Council have already been elected by the Member States of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) of UNESCO.

On behalf of OGHA, Organisation of Ghanaians Abroad and GHACIF, the Ghanaian Community in France Council, Hon. Osei Mensah Michael expressed solidarity for the Candidature.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Minister of Education is the President of Ghana National Commission For UNESCO.

H.E. Ms. Anna Bossman Ambassador of Ghana to France and Portugal is the Permanent Delegate of Ghana to UNESCO. Her Deputy at UNESCO is Dr. Elizabeth Sarkodieh Mensah.