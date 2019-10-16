Man Turns Woman To #MakeUpForBreastCancer In Akwa Ibom [Photos]

Akwa Ibom-born blogger and Publisher of www.wetinhappen.com.ng , Aniekan James Ekah, today, set the internet on fire by making up like a woman to create awareness about breast cancer.

The blogger who took to social media a few days ago to announce his plans to create awareness about breast cancer uniquely said, the essence of his campaign was to raise awareness about breast cancer and campaign for the reduction of stigma through education on symptoms and treatment.

During the makeup session, Aniekan displayed carefully crafted placards with information about breast cancer, its causes, risk factors, self-examination and location where the public could get help.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to education, raising awareness and funds to battle the disease.

Given the prevalence of the disease, Aniekan has encouraged the public to get involved by volunteering, educating others, sharing tips on how to lower breast cancer risks, discourage stigmatization and promote self-examination.

The event went live on his Facebook and Instagram pages @aniekanekah with the hashtag #MakeUpForBreastCancer.

Here are exclusive photos of the session!