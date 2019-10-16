[List] Water Scarcity To Hit Some Parts Of Accra Over Pipe Burst

Ghana Water Company Limited has served notice that water supply to the western part of Accra will be interrupted beginning Tuesday.

GWCL has said the interruption is “as a result of a burst on the 36-inch transmission pipe-line on the main Mallam-Gbawe road.”

The Company said water flow through the pipeline will be cut to enable repair work to be undertaken by GWCL engineers.

Affected areas

According to a statement from GWCL, and signed by head of Communications and PR, Stanley Martey, the affected areas include:

Sakaman

Odorkor

Dansoman

Agege

Mamprobi

Chorkor

Korle-Gonno

Korle-Bu Hospital

Latebiokorshie

Mataheko

Russia

Sukura

Abbosey Okai

Kaneshie

Palladium

James Town

Sraha

Abeka

Mallam

Gbawe

Ablekuma

Tesano and surrounding areas.

GWCL did not say when normal supply will be restored but said in the statement that the Company’s engineers are working around the clock to complete the repair work.

---Myjoyonline