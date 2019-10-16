[List] Water Scarcity To Hit Some Parts Of Accra Over Pipe Burst By News Desk 2 HOURS AGO GENERAL NEWS Ghana Water Company Limited has served notice that water supply to the western part of Accra will be interrupted beginning Tuesday. GWCL has said the interruption is “as a result of a burst on the 36-inch transmission pipe-line on the main Mallam-Gbawe road.” The Company said water flow through the pipeline will be cut to enable repair work to be undertaken by GWCL engineers. Affected areasAccording to a statement from GWCL, and signed by head of Communications and PR, Stanley Martey, the affected areas include: SakamanOdorkorDansomanAgegeMamprobiChorkorKorle-GonnoKorle-Bu HospitalLatebiokorshieMatahekoRussiaSukuraAbbosey OkaiKaneshiePalladiumJames TownSrahaAbekaMallamGbaweAblekumaTesano and surrounding areas.GWCL did not say when normal supply will be restored but said in the statement that the Company’s engineers are working around the clock to complete the repair work. ---Myjoyonline
Ghana Water Company Limited has served notice that water supply to the western part of Accra will be interrupted beginning Tuesday.
GWCL has said the interruption is “as a result of a burst on the 36-inch transmission pipe-line on the main Mallam-Gbawe road.”
The Company said water flow through the pipeline will be cut to enable repair work to be undertaken by GWCL engineers.
Affected areas
According to a statement from GWCL, and signed by head of Communications and PR, Stanley Martey, the affected areas include:
Sakaman
Odorkor
Dansoman
Agege
Mamprobi
Chorkor
Korle-Gonno
Korle-Bu Hospital
Latebiokorshie
Mataheko
Russia
Sukura
Abbosey Okai
Kaneshie
Palladium
James Town
Sraha
Abeka
Mallam
Gbawe
Ablekuma
Tesano and surrounding areas.
GWCL did not say when normal supply will be restored but said in the statement that the Company’s engineers are working around the clock to complete the repair work.
---Myjoyonline