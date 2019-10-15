Don’t Politicise Sexuality Education – CPP Chairperson

The Acting Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim has urged Ghanaians not to reduce the controversies surrounding the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) to politics.

Speaking today in a phone interview on Ahotor FM, she said, “…if we don’t handle the issue very well, we will lose it completely.”

She urges Ghanaians to consider what will benefit us as a nation and not allow any external forces to decide on how we should teach our children sexuality education.

Hajia Ibrahim stated, "As majority of us are Christians and Muslims, we need to be very careful about the way we talk about sex education in the country."

She continued, “I don’t support the teaching of our children as tender as 4 or 5 years old CSE as has been reported all over the media unless of course what we’re hearing is not true. Thus, there is an appropriate period to teach our children the dos and don’ts when they’re growing up and not otherwise.”

Hajia Ibrahim charged politicians speaking to pass comments that are based on hearsay but rather visit the various schools to ascertain whether the alleged documents about the CSE are not present in the schools as denied by the Education Minister lately. “The CSE issue is not going down well with us,” she indicated.