President Akufo-Addo pledges commitment to education

President Akufo-Addo has emphasised on his commitment to the quality of education in the country to help in transforming the economy.

He has, however appealed to final year students to study hard to get good results in the WASSCE next year.

President Akufo-Addo speaking to a gathering of students, teachers and staff at the Koforidua Senior High Technical School (SECTECH) at his last day tour to the Eastern Region urged the first batch students of the Free Senior High School policy to put critics to shame by getting excellent results.

The President also pledged government’s zeal to ensure all SHS get the necessary infrastructure and materials to ensure the growing number of students as catered for to the policy is sustained.

In an earlier request for the completion of an ongoing construction of a new dormitory and many others, President Akufo-Addo assured that, the ministry of Education had already stated procurement processes of ensuring all schools across the country are well resourced.

The Deputy Education minister, Osei-Adutwum on his part also promised to take up the matter of the school’s infrastructure seriously as it has been mentioned in the presence of the President.

He indicated that, a country’s development is based on its human resource and indicated that, government will do its possible best to ensure most students gained access to the tertiary level to enable them upgrade their knowledge in whatever they have acquired.

Mr. Osei-Adutwum gave analysis that about 95% of students in China has got access to a tertiary education therefore enriching their human resource as compared to about 16% in Ghana.

He, therefore, urged students to make meaningful use of the policy to attain their aspirations, both in and outside the school.

Meanwhile, the Headmaster of the school, Samuel Foli expressed the school’s gratitude for the visit and also commended governments for its numerous to the school.

He revealed most former students are currently serving in the current Akufo-Addo led government, emphasising on the outstanding performance of the school.