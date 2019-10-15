NDC Are ‘Thieves’, Ghanaians Must Reject Them In 2020 – David Prah

Mr. David Prah

The Eastern Regional Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. David Prah, has urged Ghanaians not to allow the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) back into political office.

According to him, the NDC cannot be trusted with the country’s resources and future.

Speaking in an interview with Kwame Tutu on Anopa Nkomo on Kingdom FM 107.7, David Prah said,“Indeed I can say on authority that Ghana will be the worst place on earth should NDC be given the chance to lead Ghana again, because they have made us aware of their next batch of economy experts,most of the NDC officials are thieves and they deserve no chance to rule Ghana again their mentality is always to steal from the state coffers . . .” he said.

John Mahama the former president is the most untrusted President the nation has ever had; all his dubious connections were being redirected from his office to his brother, a so-called “businessman.”

He stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government has laid a concrete foundation for a massive development to take place.

The controversial politician stated that despite the huge successes chalked so far, the NPP administration still has more to offer the country to improve living standards.

However, Mr. David Prah indicated that most of the NPP programs are structured to help improve the lives of the poor and vulnerable in society.

According to him, the NPP is miles ahead of the NDC in the fight against corruption, while there was tacit approval of corruption under the erstwhile NDC government led by then-President Mahama.

As a result of all the infrastructure profiteering that was started by the previous NPP administration due to an abundant of funds, this do-nothing NDC administration and his allies have no trouble lying to Ghanaians through their deputy ministers who control Ghanaian yellow journalist across the nation.

He continued, “I want them to know that they are not coming back to power, and the Free Senior High School policy has come to stay. They still haven’t woken up from their dreams; they dreamt in 2016 that they were on course for victory. They did not know that the Ghanaian people were no longer interested in entrusting them with power. They still haven’t woken up from their dreams”.