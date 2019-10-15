Unemployed Man Caged Over Sexual Abuse

An unemployed man who allegedly dragged a 12-year old girl into an uncompleted building at New Legon and sexually abused her is facing an Accra Circuit Court.

Nana Frimpong Akles, charged with defilement, had his plea reserved by the court.

The court presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah-Doko has remanded Akles into lawful custody pending further investigations into the case and he is to reappear on October 28.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire prayed the court to remand him into lawful custody pending further investigations into the matter.

The facts narrated by the prosecution is that the complainant in the matter is the victim’s brother. The complainant and victim reside at new Legon and Akles also reside in the same vicinity.

On October 9, this year, between 1900 hours and 2000 hours, the victim was sent by the complainant’s wife to buy baby diapers. On her way home, Akles held her mouth from behind, dragged her to an uncompleted building and had sexual intercourse with her.

Prosecution said the accused person left the victim in the said uncompleted building.

However, the victim managed to get to the house and she narrated her ordeal to the complainant.

The prosecution said the victim was sent to the Police station when the complainant detected that she was bleeding.

The Police issued a medical form to the complainant to send the victim to the hospital for examination and treatment.

The complainant took the victim to the Madina Polyclinic but was referred to the Legon Hospital where she is currently on admission.

On October 10, this year, Akles was nabbed by the Police and when his statement was taken, he admitted having sex with the victim.

---GNA