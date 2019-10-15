You Hold Keys To My 2nd Term – Akufo-Addo Tell MMDCEs

President Akufo-Addo has said his ability to win a second term in political office largely depends on the performance of his metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs).

He stated that the MMDCEs represented the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in the various districts hence their performance would certainly determine if the government would merit a second term in 2020.

According to the President, the MMDCEs directly deal with the people, for which reason they have a huge role to play in order to help the NPP administration to secure a second term during the 2020 elections.

The President was speaking during the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development Training Programme for the MMDCEs and other key staff members of the MMDCEs in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The participants discussed the dissolution of assemblies and referendum activities. The Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajiya Alima Mahama, and other ministers were present.

President Akufo-Addo said his administration would be seen as performing only if the MMDCEs performed well. He, therefore, urged them to uphold hard work, especially during the last year of the government.

According to the President, all government policies and programmes are implemented at the local level and in that regard the MMDCEs have a huge task at hand in helping the NPP administration to be retained in office in 2020.

The President said government policies such as the various reforms in the educational and agricultural sectors would not succeed if the MMDCEs failed to support, stressing that, indeed, they hold the keys to his electoral victory.

“Your responsibility is enormous in sailing the ship of Ghana to the Promised Land,” he pointed out, urging the MMDCEs to live in peace with other opinion leaders and the people in their respective areas to ensure growth.

President Akufo-Addo said his government was gradually approaching its last year in office and so he was expecting the MMDCEs, who represent him in their various areas, to face the last year with renewed energy.

Touching on the upcoming referendum on whether MMDCEs should be elected, he urged them to support the process, saying that everything was set for the election of MMDCEs “except the 'yes' vote”.

The NPP boldly captured the election of MMDCEs in its manifesto for the 2016 elections and so the party must do everything possible to ensure that the upcoming referendum produces positive results.

“It is an aggressive step to reform the body politic. Let future generations see us as pioneers of good governance,” the President told the MMDCEs, attracting rapturous applause from his audience.

---Daily Guide