Book Review: 'Careers In The Lodging-Hospitality Industry In Ghana'

‘Careers in the lodging-hospitality industry in Ghana’ , a unique book compiled by Egi Gaisie has been launched.

The launch at the GIMPA Executive Conference Center was accompanied by a unique exhibition emphasising the requirements for the many career opportunities in the lodging-hospitality industry.

The exhibition highlighted competencies required for personnel in the hotel industry in Ghana.

Using a three-foot-tall three-dimensional Hotel Competency Pyramid model, the author adapted the model to the Ghanaian hotel environment based on field research she had carried out.

A teaser, ‘The Hotel Lobby’, also depicted in the form of a three-dimensional model, showcased an architectural model of a hotel lobby.

The author, Mrs Gaisie, challenged hotel workers to seize opportunities to discover and develop themselves for career opportunities in the industry.

Fritz Baffuor, a former Minister of Information and former Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency, unveiled the book at the event.

The author, herself a veteran in the industry and a certified hospitality educator, showcases the testimonies of 14 top industry personalities, herself included.

In addition, a video clip showcasing younger workers who are discovering and developing themselves to build careers within the industry was shown.

Careers in the lodging-hospitality industry in Ghana is intended for secondary through tertiary school leavers, career counsellors, and anyone interested in building careers in a new and challenging sector.

It seeks to inspire young people to discover their passion and to seize opportunities to grow with a sector like the hospitality industry, where there is room for anyone with a passion and dedication for service.

