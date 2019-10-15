Opening Date For Double Track Students Postponed

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that re-opening the date of the 2nd Gold Track will begin on 12th November contrary to an earlier date of 15th October, 2019.

GES noted that the decision was in consultative agreement with management and the Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High School (CHASS) executives.

The agreement means that "Form 2 Gold Track students are to report for the 1st semester of the 2019/2020 academic year on 12th November 2019 for academic work to begin."

This was contained in a release signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit of GES, Cassandra Twum Ampofo dated 14 October, 2019.

The release states that it is anticipation that the new date would enable parents and students, teachers and education workers to prepare adequately for the re-opening of the new academic year.