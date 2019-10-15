Ghana’s High Commissioner To India Awarded Doctorate Degree

On the 5th October 2019, The B.S Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science & Technology in Chennai - India conferred the Doctorate Degree of the "Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa)" on His Excellency Michael A. Y. N. N. Oquaye (Jnr), High Commissioner of Ghana to India.

He was honoured for the inspiring Leadership role in the area of "International Affairs" and for creating a new paradigm in the Indo-Ghana trade relationship.

The Doctorate degree was conferred during the 9th Convocation Ceremony at the premises of the University campus with the Union Minister of Minority Affairs Shri. Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi as the Chief Guest of the occasion and Chancellor Arif Buhari Rahman, who declared the convocation open.

In attendance were his wife Mrs Maureen Oquaye, Head of Consular and Welfare Mr Aaron Sintim, Dr Karthick Sridhar, Mr Yaw Kwakye, Ghanaian PhD. Students at Crescent, other Ghanaian students in the State of Tamil Nadu and many others.

Source: The Punch Newspaper

