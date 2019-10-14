2019 Referendum: EC Outlines Dates For Special Voting

The Electoral Commission (EC) says applications for transfer of voting, Special Voting and voting by proxy would be received at its District Offices across the country between October 25, and November 4.

In a statement Monday, the Commission said, “voters who transferred their votes to enable them to vote in the 2018 referenda will be required to go through the process of transferring their votes again as the 2018 transfers were temporal.”

Between the said time all security personnel who previously registered in the districts where they reside should contact the offices in their respective districts for a transfer of their votes to enable them to vote in the special voting exercise scheduled for 10 December ahead of the 2019 referendum.

---myjoyonline.com