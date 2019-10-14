Brexit hangs in the balance as EU doubts a deal this week By RFI 1 HOUR AGO EUROPE Kenzo Tribouillard/Reuters via pool A deal to smooth Britain's departure from the European Union hung in the balanceon Monday after diplomats indicated the bloc wanted more concessions from Prime Minister Boris Johnson and said a full agreement was unlikely this week.As the Brexit maelstrom spins ever faster, Johnson and EUleaders face a tumultuous week of reckoning that could decidewhether the divorce is orderly, acrimonious or delayed yetagain.Johnson says he wants to strike an exit deal at an EU summiton Thursday and Friday to allow an orderly departure on Oct. 31.But if an agreement is not possible he will lead the UnitedKingdom out of the club it joined in 1973 without a deal - eventhough parliament has passed a law saying he cannot do so.EU politicians such as Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveneysaid a deal was possible and that much more work was needed. ButEU diplomats were pessimistic about the chances of Johnson'shybrid customs proposal for the Irish border riddle."We are not very optimistic," a senior EU diplomat toldReuters.After more than three years of Brexit crisis and tortuousnegotiations that have claimed the scalps of two British primeministers, Johnson will have to ratify any last-minute deal inparliament, which will sit in an extraordinary session onSaturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War.As EU ministers met in Luxembourg ahead of the leaders'summit, Johnson's planned legislative agenda was read out byQueen Elizabeth at the state opening of parliament."My government's priority has always been to secure theUnited Kingdom's departure from the European Union on 31October," the queen said from the House of Lords.If Johnson is unable to clinch a deal, an acrimoniousdivorce could follow that would divide the West, roil financialmarkets and test the cohesion of the United Kingdom.The pound was down 1% at $1.2517.The main sticking point remains the border between EU memberIreland and the British province of Northern Ireland: how toprevent it becoming a backdoor into the EU after Brexit withouterecting controls that could undermine the 1998 peace agreementthat largely ended three decades of sectarian violence.Brexit hangs in the balanceTo get a done deal, Johnson must master the complexities ofthe Irish border before getting the approval of Europe's biggestpowers and then sell any deal to the parliament in which he hasno majority and which he suspended unlawfully last month."Johnson doesn't have a majority for anything inparliament," one EU official told Reuters.The details of Johnson's proposals have not been publishedbut are essentially a compromise in which Northern Ireland isformally in the United Kingdom's customs union but alsoinformally in the EU's customs union.The main sticking point from the EU side is customs. The EUis worried it would be impossible to ensure goods enteringNorthern Ireland do not end up in the EU and is concerned aboutthe complexity of a system for charging tariffs on goods movedbetween Britain and Northern Ireland."Such a hybrid customs territory like the British areproposing for Northern Ireland does not work anywhere in theworld, it seems," an EU diplomat said."With this kind of system, with two sets of rules for thesame goods crossing the same border, there is more possibilityfor fraud and it's extremely complicated to distinguish betweengoods heading for Northern Ireland, or further to Ireland andthe single market."In a sign that the Brexit optimism which followed Johnson'smeeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar last week mayhave been premature, EU diplomats now say the best chance of adeal would be to keep Northern Ireland in the EU's customsunion.That would be a step too far for Johnson's Northern Irishallies, the Democratic Unionist Party, and many Brexitsupporters in his party.If he fails to strike a deal with the EU, a law passed byhis opponents obliges him to seek a delay - the scenario that EUdiplomats think is most likely."It's up to the Brits do decide if they will ask for anextension," European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker said inan interview with Austrian media outlet Kurier.Extension options range from as short as an extra month tohalf a year or longer. The other EU states would need to agreeunanimously to grant it.
