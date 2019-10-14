Kumawu: NYU Research Center Hosts Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, October 11, 2019 visited the New York University (NYU) Research Center for Technology and Economic Development (CTED) in Kumawu, Ashanti Region.

The purpose of his visit was to afford him the opportunity to learn about Commodity Exchange Research.

President Akufo-Addo was visibly elated as Prof. Yaw Nyarko, an economist at New York University, walked him through the activities of the Center and Commodity Exchange Research.

Initially, the Food and Agriculture Minister was outside the hall where the President was being taught, but as the President became much more interested in the activities of the Center, he asked for the Agric Minister to join him.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto upon entering the hall immediately identified with the NYU Research Center and told the President that the project of CTED formed part of some of the highly innovative projects the government, through the Food and Agriculture Ministry, was exploring to promote and sustain food production and security.

“… Really nice! The project is so important,” the President told Prof. Nyarko as he was being walked through the operations of the Center and Commodity Exchange Research.

Curiously, the President asked “are you creating these (drone technologies) things?”

The drones were on display at the Center and caught the attention of the President.

The President was at the Center with his team of ministers including Minister of Education, Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay; Roads and Highway Minister, Amoako-Atta; National Security Minister, Kan Dapaah; and Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah.

CTED is working with about 300 smallholder farmers nationwide.

Speaking to journalists after seeing the President off, Prof. Nyarko said efforts were being made to reach out to more farmers.

He stated that there was the need to support farmers in Ghana and also attract more youth into the agricultural space through the introduction and use of smart technologies.

Prof. Nyarko has long studied the economic impact of commodities exchanges in Africa, looking at how farmers can adopt new technologies like mobile phone apps for trading, for growing their businesses and transforming agricultural value chains.

He is in partnership with Chris Udry, one of the donors of CTED, currently conducting a national survey that focuses on output markets in sub-Saharan Africa, using Ghana as the principal study area.

The main hypothesis is that smallholder farmers are acutely aware of incentives they face, and with somewhat steady predictable output markets, provide the right incentives for African farmers to make the economic decisions that many researchers find unacceptable.

---Daily Guide