Dismissed PDS Contractor Grabbed For Illegal Re-connection

A former contractor of the Volta Regional office of Power Distribution Services (PDS), has been arrested for illegally reconnecting customers who had their electricity disconnected for non-payment of bills.

The suspect, Bright Kofi Bansah, 42, and a resident of Agorkpo-Sogakope had his license revoked by PDS as a farming-out for engaging in illegal activities with some customers.

A farming-out contractor is a third-party contractor who undertakes activities like meter installation for customers on behalf of PDS.

According to a statement from the public relations unit of PDS in the Volta Region, Bright Bansah admitted to engaging in the illegal act.

He was spotted by PDS officials reconnecting customers from an electric pole at the Sogakope Roundabout Traffic light.

Bright was later arrested by the Tongu Divisional Police Headquarters at Sogakope and is being held in custody after admitting to the offence.

The statement further indicated that “Though this illegal act did not affect power supply to customers within the area, the PDS officials took steps to rectify the situation” to avoid any damage to the meters and as possible outage to customers.

The Volta Regional Revenue Protection Manager of the PDS, Ing. William Addy noted that the customers were disconnected during a mass disconnection exercise in the Sogakope District of the PDS on Wednesday, 9th October 2019.

“The exercise which begun on Wednesday is an initiative by the company aimed at maximizing revenue for the company by targeting high debtors”, he said.

On his part, the Suspect, Bright Kofi Bansah popularly known as “Coffie”, admitted to illegally reconnecting customers and pleaded with the authorities to pardon him for engaging in the act.

The Divisional Commander, Chief Supt. Dennis Fiakpui said the suspect will be processed for court today.

Regional Commercial Manager of PDS in the Volta Region, Mr S.Abrefa Besea, told the media that “the company will intensify this exercise to maximize revenue for the company” and nip the nefarious practice in the bud.

He warned the public to desist from unlawful entry into PDS networks and also to be vigilant and report any such persons to the police.

