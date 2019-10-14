Stop Your Strike – Prof Yankah Begs TUTAG

Minister for Education in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof Kwesi Yankah has urged lecturers in Technical Universities to return to the lecture halls this week as government concludes negotiations with the association.

The strike action which is entering its second week today was in demand for better conditions of service for staff of Technical Universities in the country as well as the release of staff audit report conducted by the National Council for Tertiary Education (NCTE).

But Minister of State in charge of tertiary education Prof. Kwesi Yankah addressing the investiture of Prof. Ben Honyenugah as first vice-chancellor of the Ho Technical over the weekend said the government is tying loose ends in the conversation with TUTAG for which reason they should be expected back in the lecture halls early this week.

“It is unfortunate that even as we induct a new Vice-Chancellor (for the Ho Technical University), we do so in a functional vacuum as Lecturers are on strike. I dare say that the continues strike action is no longer necessary since talks between Government and TUTAG has been smooth and just about ending”.

The Minister assured that government and TUTAG will “ie loose ends” this week so the lecturers could get back to work.

---citinewsroom