14.10.2019

OrbiTram, A Next Generation Green Mass Transportation System For Cities In Africa

By Ahmed Omer
Dubai will witness the announcement of the founding of OrbiTram International Company in January 2020.

OrbiTram is a next generation green mass transportation system that solves an age-old problem facing millions of people in any country.

OrbiTram is ultra-lightweight, highly modular, solar-powered and completely elevated to provide 100% congestion-free mass transportation.

Unlike other infrastructure projects, OrbiTram is fundable, with multiple revenue streams which attract many regional and international financial institutions who have already intimated their support for OrbiTram in any country.

OrbiTram is more than a great mass transportation solution, it is a self-supporting ecosystem that creates jobs while providing multiple revenue streams.

OrbiTram roadmap for the deployment in selected cities in Africa will be announced from Dubai in Q1 2020.

