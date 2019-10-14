Expect More Rains Till November – Meteo Agency

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) is predicting more rains as the country is experiencing a minor rainy season.

The agency said the volume of rain being experienced across the country in recent times may appear to be abnormal however it is not out of place to experience heavier rains in the minor season compared to what is recorded in the major raining season.

Head of Forecasting at GMet, Mr. Joseph Poturphy in a Citi News interview said the Agency is collating the rainfall data to determine if the rains being experienced currently are unusual.

He stressed that the public needs to be mindful of the daily forecast issued by the Meteo Agency before stepping out to avoid any inconvenience.

“Whatever is happening now may be strange but it is not too strange because currently we are in the minor seasons and sometimes more prominent more than the major season. We will collate all the data and see how the minor season has fared against the major rainy season. For the rain, it will go into the early part of November.”

Parts of the country have experienced heavy rains within the last few weeks with some areas getting flooded.

The situation left some communities like Sawaba in the Northern Region in distress calling for aid from the National Disaster and Management Organization (NADMO).

