Lightning Struct Man To Death At Asokwa

Police at Asokwa have conveyed the body of a man to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue after he was reportedly struck by lightning at Sewia Junction in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, who is said to be in his 30s, was only identified as Yaapono.

According to the Assemblymember for the Kyirapatre Electoral area, Bismarck Osei Tutu, the incident happened when the deceased was relaxing with his friends at a popular drinking spot in the area.

The Assemblymember noted that when the deceased was found, “the thunder had struck him and part of his clothes was burnt.”

Death from drowning

Meanwhile, the body of a separate man has also been recovered after he drowned at Esreso-Adagya during a downpour on Friday evening.

According to eyewitnesses, he jumped into a drain during the downpour.

The victim, said to be in his 20s and yet to be identified, was in the bucket of a Kia truck which got stuck in floodwaters in the middle of a collapsed bridge.

His body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue.

The incident occurred at an area where six members of a family died last year after floodwaters swept a vehicle they were travelling in.

Authorities have failed to fix the collapsed bridge after the incident despite assurances they gave at that time.

---citinewsroom