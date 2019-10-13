14 arrested in joint police, military swoop in Tamale

Police in the Northern regional capital of Tamale in collaboration with the military have arrested 14 persons suspected to be drug peddles in that region.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Martina Bugri after the exercise, the Regional Crime Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Otuo Acheampong said the 14 were arrested around Bamvim and Victory Cinema, communities in Tamale.

He further revealed that the team made up of 40 police officers and 24 military personnel also retrieved 18 unregistered motorbikes and large quantities of dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

Friday’s exercise which is the second to be conducted in that region in less than a month is part of a national campaign by the Ghana Police Service to ride the country of criminals.

Story by Ghana |Myjoyonline.com | Akyena Brantuo | [email protected]