Prof Hoenyenyenuga Takeover As New VC For Ho Technical University

Professor Ben Q. Hoenyenyenuga has been sworn in as the first Vice Chancellor of the Ho Technical University in the Volta region.

In his speech Saturday, he promised to expand international collaboration to help the university reach an international standard.

The newly sworn VC also said he will do his best to transform the Ho Technical University into a reputable institution both locally and internationally.

"My vision as a Vice Chancellor of HTU dovetails into the vision of and mission statements of this institution and is in tandem with the thematic areas of its five-year strategic plan," he said.

Prof Hoenyenyenuga said his vision is to move the research of faculty in the university from the cradle in which it is currently to acceptable levels of international demands as well as provide leadership in that regard by engaging faculty on ways to address any shortfall.

He also pledged to promote quality research and practical innovation of HTU by organising series of capacity building programs.

Regarding partnership with other institutions particularly international institutions internationalization, Prof Hoenyenyenuga said his vision is to expand the existing international collaborations and seek more collaborations with reputable institutions globally.

On financial sustainability, he said he intends to run the university as an entrepreneurial university where it will provide commercial services to the community and others as a source of student practical training and income generation for the university.

“I will also resuscitate our production units and departments to elicit appreciate financial returns to support the IGF of the university," he said.

Prof Hoenyenyenuga entreated all staff to put aside differences and work hard to support the growth and development of the Ho Technical University

In a statement, the Council Chairman of HTU, Prof Emmanuel James Flolu said Prof Hoenyenyenuga's appointment is historic and a blessing to the university as it is the first time in the life of the institution since it attained tertiary status.

He stated that the office of the VC represents an embodiment of the flesh and soul of the university and as such must be depicted in the personality of the occupant of the office.

Prof Flolu assured Prof Hoenyenyenuga of the support of the Council and continuous guidance to ensure that the university pursues it's full mandate and attains an unrivalled height among the community of higher education institutions both locally worldwide.

Special guest of honour, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof Kwesi Yankah urged the new Vice Chancellor to build a foundation that will determine the future and direction of the university as well continue to show good leadership.

"I urge you to show the way and get your staff to follow in the forward match of the university," he advised.

Prof Yankah said Ghana has reached a stage where innovation and creativity are critical in propelling government's industrialisation agenda for accelerated economic transformation.

He stated that an arduous responsibility lies ahead on the new VC to ensure that the university continues to contribute uniquely to national development.

—Myjoyonline