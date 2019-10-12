CPP Is Broke – Chairperson Laments

Hajia Hamdatu

The Acting Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim, has revealed that come 2020, the CPP will not contest all the 275 constituencies.

According to her, the CPP does not have enough resources.

“We will cut our coat according to the available resources to be able to match the NPP and NDC come 2020,” she said.

She has therefore encouraged party members to patronize pro-poor policies of the New Patriotic Party.

According to her, the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), Masloc loans and other pro-poor policies of the NPP are being financed with the country’s resources and that CPP members are Ghanaians and have the right to benefit from the policies as well.

“Are we going to say we are CPP so we won’t go and access these facilities?,” she quizzed.

—Daily Guide