Bawumia To Address Financial Times Africa Summit 2019 In London

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, left Accra, Ghana on Friday, 11th October, 2019 for London, United Kingdom, to attend the 2019 edition of the Financial Times Africa Summit.

Among other planned engagements, Vice President Bawumia will deliver a keynote address on Ghana’s Digital Transformation Agenda, and participate in a number of plenary sessions.

He will also meet with a number of world and business leaders to deliberate on ways to accelerate Ghana, and Africa’s socio-economic development.

The FT Africa Summit brings together stakeholders and decision-makers to deliberate on Africa’s challenges and brainstorm to find lasting solutions.

According to the organisers, the 2019 conference will place “a special emphasis on youth, women, entrepreneurs, scientists and artists and on fresh thinking generally. Africa’s home-made solutions are becoming more relevant as the continent takes its destiny into its own hands.”

Participants at the 2019 FT Africa Summit will include H.E. Cyril Ramaphosa, President of South Africa; Razia Khan, Chief Economist (Africa), Standard Chartered Bank; Mo Ibrahim, Founder and Chairman, Mo Ibrahim Foundation; Uche Orji, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority; and Vera Songwe, UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary, Economic Commission for Africa.

Vice President Bawumia returns to Accra on Wednesday, 16th October, 2019.