Postings For Teachers Released

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has released the postings for teachers who have returned from their study leave.

Those teachers who were on leave with pay are supposed to log-on to http://gespromotions.gov.gh, to access their various postings.

A release, signed by Mrs Adwoa Van-Vicker the Director for Human Resource and copied to the Ghana News Agency, directed them to pay GH¢10.00 through a known MTN mobile money account.

They are supposed to print their postings details and then submit them to their regional directors in the respective regions of their new postings, the release said.

---GNA