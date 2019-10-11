International Day Of The Girl Child : StanChart Train Girls On Financial Literacy

Standard Chartered Bank has trained young girls of Bishop’s Girls school in Accra on financial literacy.

The programme in commemoration of the International Day of the Girl Child is to encourage them to develop a savings culture and also empower the young girls to pursue their career goals.

The initiative is under the bank’s new community investment approach called Futuremakers which aims to empower young people with employability, education and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Staff of Standard Chartered bank dedicated their time and took the girls f rom kindergarten to Junior High School through the bank’s financial literacy programme, tested their debating and reading skills.

Company Secretary, Angela Okai who led the reading session was elated to have impacted knowledge to the vibrant young girls.

"It was very engaging because most of them were very happy to have us there and participated in all the activities we went there to do " she added.

Head, Corporate Affairs, Brand and Marketing, Asiedua Addae said the engagement with the pupils of Bishop’s girls will be a continuous programme.

"If we take reading for the junior level, we have employee volunteers here who will be reading to them on consistent basis" she noted

Asiedua Addae stressed that their focus as part of the Futuremakers agenda is to empower girls in areas where they operate.

Headmistress of Bishop’s Girls school, Mrs. Florence Nortey thanked Standard Chartered bank for the laudable initiative.

She said the pupils have been challenged to think outside the box by exhibiting their hidden talents.

”I have been teaching in this school for over 20 years and this is the first time these girls have really opened up and shown their hidden talents. I’m very greateful to StanChart” he observed.

Mrs. Nortey urged other corporate bodies to emulate the StanChart example and do similar mentoring programmes in other schools to secure the future of the young girls.

International Day of the Girl Child which is an international observance day declared by the United Nations (UN), highlights the needs and challenges girls face, while promoting girls' empowerment and the fulfilment of their human rights.

The day being celebrated globally today, Friday, October 11 is on the theme: Empowering girls for a brighter tomorrow.