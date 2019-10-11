Friend Of The Sea Partners Sustainabilityactive.com

Friend of the Sea (FOS), a project of the World Sustainability Organization headquartered in Italy with a mission to preserve the marine environment for future generations; has extended an invitation to (sustainabilityactive.com) Ghana’s foremost sustainable business publication to collaborate with Friend of the Sea.

The collaboration is to help Friend of the Sea promote its activities and sustainable ocean practices.

In a telephonic message on Monday, October 7, 2019 Dr. Paolo Bray, the founder of Friend of the Sea (FOS) expressed interest in collaborating with Sustainability Active.

“I noticed ‘sustainabilityactive.com’ is promoting sustainability, if you need support in sustainability issues, we are open the collaborate. We have companies certified in Africa.” Dr. Paolo Bray added.

He also gave the Executive Editor of (sustainabilityactive.com), Mr. Dela Ahiawor a concise insight into the scope, objectives, activities and certification programmes of Friend of the Sea.

“Thanks for accepting the invitation to collaborate with us.” Dr. Bray. Concluded.

Mr. Dela Ahiawor also promised to use his outfit to promote Friend of the Sea activities and sustainable practices in Ghana, Africa and beyond.

About Friend of the Sea (www.friendofthesea.org)

Friend of the Sea (FOS) is a marine preservation initiative based in Milan, Italy, focused on the certification standard for products and services that respect and protect the marine environment.

Friend of the Sea (FOS) was founded by Dr. Paolo Bray an environmentalist. He is also the founder of the World Sustainability Organization, Friend of the Earth (FOE) project-also current director of international programmes, Dolphins-Safe project and the Earth Island Institute.

The Friend of the Sea (FOS) project awards sustainable practices in fisheries, aquaculture, fishmeal and omega 3 fish oil. FOS promotes pilot projects related to restaurants, sustainable shipping, whale and dolphin-watching, aquaria, ornamental fish, UV creams and others. It’s the only sustainable fisheries certification programme recognized and supervised globally by a national accreditation body.

About Sustainability Active (www.sustainabilityactive.com)

[sustainabilityactive.com] is an online niche publication dedicated to reporting news/views and thought leadership on sustainable business /green economy in Ghana and beyond. Owned by GLOVED CONSULT, media and sustainability communication firm in Ghana.