Russia–Africa Economic Forum to Feature Major Business Matching Platform

A major platform for meetings between representatives of Russian and African business will function on the sidelines of the Russia–Africa Economic Forum on 23– 24 October. The business matching event, which is being initiated by the Roscongress Foundation, the Russian Export Center (REC) and Afreximbank, will be held at the Main Media Centre of Sochi Olympic Park as part of the Forum’s business programme. Businessmen will be able to register for the event using a special online platform in their personal web office.

“The integration of this special business matching event into the business programme of the Russia–Africa Forum is our response to the high level of mutual interest expressed by the Russian and African sides in finding opportunities to implement joint projects. Joining forces with our long-standing partner Afreximbank we will provide business participants with a universal tool for making connections, scheduling meetings, and further discussing opportunities for cooperation. Africa is extremely promising and, according to our forecasts, the volume of trade between Russia and Africa will double in the next three years,” Russian Export Centre General Director Andrey Slepnev said.

In addition, the REC Group plans to sign a number of cooperation agreements with Russian clients and interested African counterparties at the Forum. The agreements will be substantial and concern a number of areas, in particular the construction of infrastructure, energy projects, and engineering, although the final list will only become clear on the eve of the Forum after all the procedures for negotiating conditions and participants have been completed.

“More and more companies are taking a look at the markets of African countries in the context of developing their own foreign trade activities. And we, the REC group, as a State-owned development institute to support of the non-commodity exports industry are ready to utilize all possible financial and non-financial measures of support to promote export and implement joint projects. This all suggests that we are becoming agents of economic diplomacy on the African continent by expanding exports and opening up the African market for Russian goods,” Adviser to the President of the Russian Federation Anton Kobyakov said.

The Russia–Africa Summit and Economic Forum will take place on 23–24 October 2019 on the territory of Sochi Olympic Park. The business programme events will bring together more than 3,000 business representatives from Russia and Africa. The Roscongress Foundation, Russian Export Centre and Afreximbank are co-organizing the Forum.

The expanded version of the Russia–Africa Economic Forum programme is available here.