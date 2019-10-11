Bono Region: We’re Grateful To You – NABCO Beneficiaries To Akufo-Addo

Beneficiaries of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) in the Bono Region have expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo and the entire New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for the opportunity to serve in the various modules under the initiative.

According to them, they can now fend for themselves as a result of the monthly stipends given them by the government under NABCO.

The group noted that the programme has drastically reduced the huge burden they used to put on their parents and other family members for their needs.

They added that they have gained experiences in the various modules under the programme which have enhanced their capacities and boosted their chances of getting employment in future.

The NABCO beneficiaries said these in separate interviews with modernghana during a float on some principal streets of Sunyani as part of activities marking the first anniversary celebrations of NABCO.

Other activities lined up to commemorate the occasion are health screening exercise, donation, football competition and grand durbar on Monday 14th October 2019 to climax the celebrations.

Mr. Kofi Ofosu Boateng, the Regional NABCO Coordinator emphasized the tremendous relief NABCO has brought to most unemployed graduates and those who wanted an opportunity to set up their own businesses.

He said this wonderful initiative is a stepping stone to engage the unemployed graduates to give them employable skills and also a life of dignity.

He noted that the policy has the tendency of employing the majority of unemployed graduates if not all of them.

According to him, the programme is by far the most comprehensive policy aimed at creating jobs for university graduates in the country.

The Nation Builders’ Corps initiative was launched by President Akufo-Addo in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on May 1, 2018 to address the perennial unemployment, which had become a canker in the country.

The modules are Feed Ghana, Educate Ghana, Revenue Ghana, Heal Ghana, Enterprise Ghana, Digitize Ghana and Governance Ghana. ([email protected])