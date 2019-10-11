Renel Ghana Foundation Calls For End To Early Child Marriages

As the world celebrates International Day of the Girl Child which seeks to highlight the hurdles girls around the world face, Executive Director of Renel Ghana Foundation, Nelson Richardson Mandela says it is collaborating with the Ya-Na of Dagbon in the fight against early child marriage in the three Northern Regions of Ghana.

According to a statement signed by him, the Foundation, a Non-governmental Organization (NGO) has started working in various communities across the sixteen regions in Ghana and is confident, the menace will be curbed.

The statement said, "The Foundation does this by dealing with the underpinning causes of child marriage and assists to reintegrate victims back to society".

He added that as part of activities to celebrate the achievement and challenges of the girl child, the “Let’s End Child Marriage Now” documentary which was launched at the Gbewaa Palace in the Northern Region will re-echo the need to end child marriage and allow girls to acquire education and achieve their dreams.

PRESS RELEASE

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF THE GIRL CHILD 2019

The International Day of the Girl Child celebrated on 11 October yearly seeks to bring to light the many hurdles girls around the world face while celebrating gains made in promoting girls empowerment, girls achievements and the breaking down of complex societal structures that limit girls' freedom and enjoyment of their basic human rights.

This year's theme "GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable," shows that girls are powerful change agents who can disrupt and lead development in all facets of the society. An educated and empowered girl is a dynamite who can tackle issues and provide solutions to societal challenges. Women Movements all over the world are working tirelessly to bridge the gap between male and female sex which is yielding results. Girls are venturing into male dominated careers and are beating the men to it. There are women presidents, women politicians, women in IT amongst others all over the world.

Renel Ghana Foundation joins the world to celebrate all girls who have overcome societal barriers to achieve their dreams and encourage all girls facing barriers to consistently work at overcoming the status quo. All their efforts will yield results. The foundation is committed to ensuring that all individuals (specifically girls) and communities are equipped with the necessary tools to attain quality education, improved health systems, basic social amenities and the actualization of their human rights.

We work as a foundation to advocate against harmful traditional practices meted out to girls in Ghana. Eliminating bias against girls in all spheres globally will accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In our quest to empower girls in our society, Renel Ghana Foundation is working in communities across the sixteen regions in Ghana to end forced/early or child marriages. The Foundation does this by dealing with the underpinning causes of child marriage and assists to reintegrate victims back to society.

As part of activities to celebrate the achievement and challenges of the girl child, the “Let’s End Child Marriage Now” documentary was launched at the Gbewaa Palace in the Northern Region to re-echo the need to end child marriage and allow girls to acquire education and achieve their dreams.

We believe that girls are powerful change agents and leading change for girls is our collective responsibility.

With the contribution of various partners, most especially Plan Ghana on their Girls Advocacy programs in support of the girl Child and National Girls Education Unit at GES headquarters led by Mrs Benedicta Seidu, through programs to protect the girl child in Ghana, Renel Ghana Foundation celebrates the contribution of girls and women to the development of our country.

Signed

Nelson Richardson Mandela

Executive Director

Renel Ghana Foundation