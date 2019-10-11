GCB Rewards Kasoa Police For Bravery And Patriotism

GCB Bank Ltd has rewarded personnel of the Kasoa Divisional Command of the Ghana Police Service for demonstrating patriotism and commitment to the national interest.

The Bank also paid the medical bills of Inspector Charles Yeboah of the Command who was injured in front of the Kasoa Main Branch of the Bank during a scuffle with Kojo Appeaga, 36, who wielded a double-edged machete and threatened customers and staff of branch on 27th September this year.

Appeaga who is now in police custody had attempted to force open the doors to the banking hall but was prevented by security personnel on duty.

The security personnel called for reinforcement from the Police Divisional Office which responded quickly and apprehended Appeaga after they had fired some warning shots.

In the milieu, Inspector Charles Yeboah was stabbed on the left lower arm whilst attempting to arrest the suspect. He was rushed to Koasoa Polyclinic for treatment and has since been discharged.

The Managing Director of the Bank, Mr. Anselm Ray Sowah, who led a delegation of the Bank to the Kasoa Divisional Command and the private residence of Inspector Nyarko, presented an undisclosed amount of money to the Inspector to cover his medical bills and to cushion him up while recuperating.

He commended the police for the timely intervention to prevent a situation that would have resulted in chaos at the branch and the community.

Mr. Sowah was particularly grateful to the Divisional Commander and his men for the professional manner they handled the issue saying, “the fact that you intervened means a lot to GCB.”

“It is important to recognize the police in this circumstance and we cannot ignore you,” he said.

The Divisional Commander, ACP Charles Kofi Adu, expressed the appreciation of the Ghana Police Service to the Management of GCB, particularly, the MD for practical demonstration of care towards the police.

He described as encouraging and motivating for the GCB MD to personally follow up, interact with the Police and visit the injured.

Mr Sowah was accompanied by the Deputy Head of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Emmanuel Kojo Kwarteng; the Branch Manager, Mrs. Lydia Dugbartey and the Deputy Security Coordinator of the Bank, Emmanuel Frimpong.