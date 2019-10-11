Ghanaian Journalist Attractive Mustapha interacts with Climate Change protesters at Buckingham Palace

Ghanaian celebrity Journalist Mustapha Nii-Okai Inusah, popularly known as Attractive Mustapha has been spotted in a video interviewing Climate Change protesters at Buckingham Palace in the United Kingdom.

Attractive Mustapha who is also a travel journalist is on a tour in UK after he attended the 2019 edition of Ghana Music Awards UK came across the protesters while visiting some night tourist sites including the queens palace and used the opportunity to interact with them.

Climate change has been a topical discussion for some time and a section of UK citizens have demonstrated their dissatisfaction about its effects and how it is been managed by the government.

BBC reports indicate that a Paralympic medallist whose name has been given as James Brown climbed on top of a British Airways plane at London City Airport as part of ongoing protests by Extinction Rebellion.

Watch shot videos of his interviews



