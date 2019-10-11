Akufo-Addo Pledges To Re-Visit Ashanti Regional Projects

The President of Ghana HE Nana Akufo Addo has urged residents of Kumasi and other parts of the Ashanti region to remain calm as all stalled projects would re-begin soon.

Addressing Chiefs and people of Asawase Constituency in the Asokore Mampong Municipality, the president said he had planned with the sector minister and other people to construct a well-befitting road for the people in the area.

He, therefore, assured them of restarting stalled projects not only in Kumasi but across the region.

The president is embarking on a three-day tour of the region to have first-hand information about his government and the performance of his appointees.

He embarked on a similar tour in the Bono and Ahafo East regions from where he came to the Ashanti region.

The issue of dilapidated Roads has been one area the people of Ashanti have lambasted the current government on, with some even swearing to vote against it in 2020 should their Roads not be tarred by then.

A massive demonstration was Organised last month by some aggrieved residents in the Nwabiagya North District near Kumasi where thousands poured onto the streets to protest against the government for ignoring their plight.

Another group, known as Asante Youth Association (AYA) nearly embarked on similar protests but was stopped by a court injunction secured by the Asante police.

The president’s assurance has however given some of the people a sigh of relief believing it would ‘soon’ as the president assured.

The Road and Highways Minister Mr. Kwasi Amoako Atta said the delay in the construction of the road in Asawase and other parts of Kumasi is not intentional but purposefully to ensure a standard and properly constructed asphalt road which will last several years.

“On behalf of the president, I promise you all that within two weeks the contractor will be on your road and start working” he assured.

The president also inspected ongoing work on the Atonsu, Bosomtwi and Ejisu Roads.