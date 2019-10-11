Boris B Promotes Easy Fight Against Breast Cancer On World Eggs Day

The Managing Director of Boris B farms Mr. Boris Baidoo has described as unfortunate the number of women who die through breast cancer in Ghana and across the world annually.

According to him, it is pathetic that there is a solution very close to Ghanaians yet they have chosen to be infested with the disease which makes them lose mothers, wives, and daughters.

Giving the opening remarks at the launch of the World Eggs Day in Kumasi, Mr. Baidoo quoted a Harvard university research which said eating an egg a day prevents breast cancer.

“Research shows that eating egg daily reduces your risk of having breast cancer by 44% why stay away from the egg and later go for chemotherapy?”.

He, therefore, encouraged all women especially, and men to cultivate the consumption of egg daily to limit the possibility of having breast cancer.

A quiz competition between second cycle schools in the region became the side attraction of the launch. The contest was between OPOKU Ware senior High School and TI Ahmadiya Senior High school.

All questions were based on poultry and poultry products and the students showed their deep knowledge of poultry but the OWASS students won at the end of the day.

They took away 900 pieces of eggs, a citation and GH1000 while TI Amass took 600 pieces of eggs in addition to a citation plus GH1000.