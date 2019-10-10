Overseas Commerce Ghana Limited: A logistics company providing opportunities for the fishing industry in Ghana

Fisheries constitute an important sector in national economic development. The sector is estimated to contribute 3 % of the total GDP and 5 % of the GDP in agriculture. About 10 % of the country's population is engaged in various aspects of the fishing industry – Ghana Investment Promotion Centre

Facilitating fish exports into the European Market.

Before the setup of Overseas Commerce Ghana Limited's cold store facility, a search showed that most exporters in the fishing industry had issues exporting their products to the European market, this was simply due to the unavailability of a standardized cold store that met European standards.

Proximity to Port.

Located 300 meters from Terminal 3 Overseas Commerce Ghana strategically finds itself close to the largest seaport within the West African sub-region, frozen foods move from the cold room to the refrigerated containers, and then moved from the yard to the quayside to be loaded on the vessels within the shortest possible time. This allows the frozen foods to keep their freshness.

Logistics cost is reduced since Overseas Commerce Ghana Ltd provides a one-stop-shop for all logistics needs that cater to logistics operations from documentation, storage, to packaging, to transportation of the containers all under one roof.

Providing Solutions to the issue of Demurrage In the fishing Industry

Before the introduction of Overseas Commerce Ghana Limited’s cold store warehouse under bond, businesses involved in the import of frozen foods had trouble with their goods being locked up at the port. This was as a result of businesses not being able to clear their containers at the port of Tema due to custom clearance charges. With the introduction of Overseas Commerce Ghana Limited’s cold store warehouse under bond, most importers in the frozen foods now get to cut down their demurrage cost by moving their consignments to Overseas Cold store warehouse and pay the customs charges as they sell their products.

By Buer Adi Emmanuel