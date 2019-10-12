5 Things to Keep In Mind When Choosing a Web Hosting Company

Many businesses are starting to understand the importance of taking their business online and creating a responsive website is the first step towards it. After you are done with your website, the next step is choosing a web hosting service. Unfortunately, a lot of businesses ignore setting up some parameters and don't spend a lot of time in choosing a reliable web hosting company.

According to an analysis of 6 million websites, an average website is attacked 44 times a day. Furthermore, more than 30,000 websites are successfully hacked each day. To ensure that a website remains safe and accessible at all times, here are 5 things you need to keep in mind when selecting a web hosting company.

Availability

The first thing you need to make sure is that your provider gives 100% uptime on his service. Availability means that your website will stay connected to the internet throughout the day and won't fail due to any server errors or go offline due to maintenance. After you make your web hosting account on a reputable hosting service provider and get his services, he will give optimize your website by using certain methods to mitigate these problems and minimize your loss.

Bandwidth Limit

When you are just starting up a website, you might not need a lot of bandwidth. However, you need to make sure that it is scalable so that you leave enough room for growth. Every time someone loads your website, you use bandwidth. As the visitors increase, so does the bandwidth load. The best practice is to look for a web hosting provider that gives access to unlimited bandwidth or allocates enough bandwidth upfront so that you don't have to pay extra money when your users increase.

SSL Certification

Most web hosts trick their users by exempting this service or charging extra for it. SSL is a software that is used to encrypt data transfer from a user's browser to your server. If your website contains an online payment platform and requires users to give personal information, SSL certification should be your foremost priority. Websites that begin with https instead of http are secured, and even Google has started warning visitors not to browse websites that are not SSL certified.

Technical Support

Making a website is one thing, managing it another. Tackling technical problems can sometimes get very tricky, and for that purpose, you are going to need a web host that provides 24/7 technical support. Web4Africa is a Ghana based affordable web hosting company that provides its users 24/7 monitoring and support service.

Don't be Tempted by Cheaper Prices

Most times, new businesses make the mistake of going for hosting companies that offer a lower price. Where a cheaper service might seem very tempting, it might not give you executive packages. You might end up with slow servers, poor service, and longer downtime. Remember that when you opt for a good web host, you always get your money's worth and make more profit in return.