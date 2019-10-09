Remain Focused – Otumfuo Tells Akufo-Addo

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged President Akufo-Addo, not to be side-tracked, but remain focused and deliver on his mandate to the Ghanaian people.

According to the Asantehene,” it is always good that you leave Jubilee House to go around the country and see things for yourself, so you can right the wrongs, and make sure that your policies are being implemented to the letter.”

Addressing President Akufo-Addo at Manhyia, on Wednesday, 9th October, 2019, after the President paid a courtesy call on him, the Asantehene prayed for God's blessings for the President and the work he is undertaking for the growth and development of Ghana.

“I pray for God's blessings, and will always pray that everything you do will be successful. Continue to work hard, remain focused, and deliver on your mandate,” the Asantehene added.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo told Otumfuo Osei Tutu II that the purpose of his 3-day tour of the Ashanti Region is to enable him see, at firsthand, the progress being made in the Region and also across the country.

He told the Asantehene that all road projects, for which he has cut the sod for construction, are progressing steadily, and assured Otumfuo Osei Tutu II that “in due time, all the road projects in Asanteman will be completed.”

Visit to Suame Magazine

President Akufo-Addo, after his visit to Manhyia, went to Suame Magazine to interact with artisans.

Meeting with an enthusiastic crowd, the leadership of the artisans thanked the President for the facility being provided by EXIM Bank, which is intended to make Suame a prominent automobile metal fabrication centre, and creating some 4,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Reacting to the appeals from the artisans for the construction of their roads, the President assured them that construction of the 10 kilometre stretch of inner-roads within Suame Magazine will commence soon, after the award of the contract.

---citinewsroom