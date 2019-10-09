Bishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng to honor Ghana Captain Asamoah Gyan in the US

Bishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng (PhD), Founder of Divine Word International Ministries (DWIM) and Divine Prayer Line has indicated that Asamoah Gyan, the illustrious former captain of the Ghana National soccer team known as the Black Stars, will be flying to the US with his manager, Mr. Sammy Anim Addo to receive the “Exceptional Achievements Thanksgiving and Appreciation Awards” this year in the United States (US).

Bishop Dr. Adonteng Boateng has been managing DWIM with a need for enhanced spiritual stewardship, program development, community engagement, new member incorporation, church growth and creation of positive international impact.

It is on this premise that the Bishop is initiating the Exceptional Achievements Thanksgiving and Appreciation Awards ceremony of which Asamoah Gyan and his Manager will be among the first recipients. “My greatest joy as a Bishop is to see people have an encounter with Jesus Christ in relevant ways that help them discover His plans and purposes for their lives and to also acknowledge and appreciate the exceptional works of such people in the eyes of the public.” The occasion is scheduled to happen at the newly acquired DWIM church building located at 3115, Golansky BLVD, Woodbridge, Virginia on Thursday, 28th November 2019 at 6 pm prompt.

Bishop Adonteng Boateng is Founder of Fairfax Police Department’s (PD) Faithful Servants of America Awards. This awards began in Virginia after September 10, 2017 when the Bishop appreciated the Fairfax County PD. The Bishop was also ordained an International Police Chaplain in the US by Pastor Daisy Perez of Fountain Salvation International Ministry and CELA University.

The Bishop who studied Theology and Biblical Counseling at Collins University of Ohio, in the US and received a honorary Ph.D. of Divinity in 2011 at same University said “I’m excited that Asamoah Gyan will be flying in to honor our invitation on such an august occasion to the glory and service of God, I am also humbled by the opportunity I get to honor him as former Black Stars captain for his work in service to Ghana and humanity.” Divine Word International Ministries of Woodbridge, Virginia in collaboration with Faithful Servants Awards of America will also honor Asamoah Gyan at their dinner gala this year on the night of November 28, a day before the Exceptional Achievements Thanksgiving and Appreciation Awards. Bishop Adonteng Boateng in 2018 initiated the Faithful Servant Awards to honor Police officers in the Franconia District Police of Virginia, the ceremony is now a US-wide event.

According to DWIM Communication team, Asamoah Gyan the popular international soccer icon and the general captain of the Black Stars under the guidance of his business and foundation Manager Mr. Sammy Anim Addo has contributed over $550,000 into social interventions and poverty alleviation for the less privileged and vulnerable in respective Ghanaian communities.

Notable among such contributions is the construction of a water system for Wenchi in the Brong Ahafo Region of Ghana and 13 small communities and water systems for the St. Francis Teacher Training School in Hohoe in the Volta Region of Ghana. Again, the skipper has donated hospital equipment to the Ridge hospital, Korle Bu heart Centre, Children’s Hospital and the Mamprobi Polyclinic, all in Ghana.

Relief items and a cash donation to the infamous June 3rd flood and fire victims in Accra in 2015 are some of the notable acts of kindness done by the foundation. The other significant contribution is the construction of an ultra-modern Astro soccer pitch for Accra Academy school where both Asamoah Gyan and Sammy Addo Anim are past students. The Baby Jet U16 African tournament, a soccer talent event through the initiative of Samuel Addo Anim are all great works of the duo through their working partnership as well as numerous business conglomerates and businesses owned by Asamoah Gyan and managed by Sammy.

“It is in this light that, these immense contributions to humanity has caught the eyes of Faithful Servants of America and Divine Word International Ministries. As a result, I extended an invitation to Asamoah Gyan and Sammy to honor them on all they have done for the less privileged and vulnerable in Ghana,” said DWIM Founder Bishop Adonteng Boateng.

Asamoah Gyan who has recently joined the Indian professional football club NorthEast United FC, also known as NEUFC based in Guwahati, Assam said “I’m blessed and also privileged to be invited to the church of Bishop Adonteng Boateng to receive this honor at the Exceptional Achievements Thanksgiving and Appreciation Awards. I know my contributions are small, but hopefully they inspire others to give to the cause of humanity.’ Asamoah Gyan is a household name in soccer circles of Ghana and a legend in Sunderland FC in the UK where he reached the peak of his professional career.

Meanwhile, Sammy Anim Addo, CEO of GoldStar Consult, a marketing and event company, is noted for organizing Stars Soccer Fiesta; a charity event between the players of the Black Stars and other celebrities since 2007. He worked as a writer on youth development through Sports with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) news and served as a social commentator on several media platforms in Ghana.

He has successfully managed the Asamoah Gyan brand and a conglomerate of business entities such as Gyan Investments, Mama Vits Investments, and Baby Jet Promotions. He is currently the brain behind the Baby Jet Under 16 International Tournament that has gained international attention.

DWIM also has a non-profit hand that has over the recent decade assisted the needy locally and internationally with grants and other educational scholarships. Information about their upcoming events captured in this story is available on the Bishop's Facebook page www.facebook.com/adontengboateng2

Source: DWIM Communication Team